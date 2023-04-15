Daniel D. Reiff, of Auburn, has recently published a fully illustrated, 834-page book about his father and his career at St. Lawrence University.

"Teacher, Scholar, Mentor: St. Lawrence University's Dr. Harry Reiff and His Family, 1950-1966" documents Harry Reiff's 38 years at the Canton University, where he was head of the history and government department and was involved in public service. After his retirement a student scholarship was established in his name, a freshman dormitory was named after him and a vignette of him was placed in the stained glass "law window" of the university chapel, among other honors.

Raised in Brooklyn, Harry Reiff went on to obtain three degrees from Harvard and work for the U.S. Department of State on its delegations to write the United Nations Charter and set up the international body itself. The new volume, the third in the memoir, covers his Fulbright lectureship in Cairo and a U.S. Information Services lecture tour in Korea in Japan in 1960.

"My father's story is 'typical' of what is possible in America," Daniel D. Reiff said in a news release. "The book is not only a record of a remarkable career of a lifelong New Yorker, but also a record of academic life and public service during this era of change, set down in detail, often in his own words."

Daniel D. Reiff, who also has three degrees from Harvard, is an art historian and professional photographer who taught at SUNY Fredonia from 1970 to 2004 and has published several photography books. He and his wife, Janet, moved to Auburn from Buffalo in 2020.

For more information, Daniel D. Reiff can be reached at reiff@fredonia.edu.