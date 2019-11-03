Auburn Education Foundation wishes to express our sincere gratitude to all of the people, businesses and organizations that supported our 4th Annual Gobble ‘n Go for Education fundraiser. What a wonderful day it was from start to finish, including picture perfect weather that made strolling from place to place an absolute delight! Thanks to the support of many key partners, the weather was only icing on the cake. We gratefully acknowledge the invaluable support of our premiere sponsor, Refinery Modern Fare at Hilton Garden Inn, as well as Auburn Downtown BID, Jacobs Press, Savannah Bank, the Citizen, Big D’s Limo, and this year, for the first time, D.J. Puff Financial Advisors of Camillus!
Along with the generous sponsors already mentioned, we would like to thank our 2019 Last Stop sponsor, The Knights of Columbus. Wow, does Timmy Chadwick know how to put on a spread! Thank you to all of the hard working Knights of Columbus volunteers, and a special thank you to Jack Baraczek who was a wonderful support from start to finish and reiterated how happy they were to help because, “it’s all about the kids”! With all of our stops in mind, we would also like to thank local artists Sandy Shutter, Kevin Burke and Amanda Tallcot for the fabulous painting of our Gobble Rocks hidden at 3 of the starting points. We thank Auburn Downtown BID, Refinery Modern Fare and Moro’s Table for their generous donations of $50 gift cards won by the Gobble Rock finders!
Once again, the Auburn Education Foundation could not possibly issue appreciation without acknowledging the amazing assistance of Jesse Kline at the Auburn Downtown BID. From communication to advertising to marketing, Jesse does it all, and always with a smile on her face! In addition to the pleasure of Jesse’s help, I would personally like to thank the “Gobble ‘n Go” committee, and the entire board for their unwavering support, particularly on the day of the event. With many hands working together, executing the event was not only successful, but enjoyable!
You have free articles remaining.
It goes without saying that this event would not be possible without the generous partnership of downtown businesses. We have heard countless compliments regarding the varied and delicious tastes offered, as well as the welcoming atmosphere, organization and fun vibe encountered at every single venue. Auburn Education Foundation gratefully recognizes the following downtown businesses for their willingness to partner with us in support of our mission: A.T. Walley & Co., Burger Theory at Holiday Inn, Equal Rights Heritage Center, Good Shepherds Brewing, Knights of Columbus, Mesa Grande Taqueria, Moondog’s Lounge, Moro’s Table, Next Chapter Brew Pub, Octane Social House, Parker’s Grille, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Refinery Modern Fare, Regenerations, Thirsty Pug, 3 Leaf Tea, and Wild’s Eats and Sweets.
All of these hands working together, along with the support of so many “Gobblers” in our community, made for a very successful event. Attendees came from near and far, and with that, I would like to acknowledge the donation of time and talent of my brother-in-law, Bob Blair, who traveled from Caledonia, N.Y. to capably photograph the event. The Auburn Education Foundation thanks you all, and eagerly anticipates the creative learning opportunities awaiting our students made possible through your support!