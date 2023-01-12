 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Auburn Rotary cancels Deauville Island festival this year

  • 0
IMG_6413.jpg

Attendees visit a food truck at the 2022 Party in the Park festival on Deauville Island.

 Michelle Bowers, The Citizen

The Auburn Rotary Club has announced the cancellation of its annual Party in the Park this summer.

The Deauville Island event began in 2018 as the Rotary Ribs, Rhythm & Blues Festival and returned after COVID-19 as Party in the Park last summer. It featured live music, food vendors and other special events.

In a statement to The Citizen, the club's board of directors said it has decided to cancel this year's event only. No decision has been made on the event for future years.

For more information, visit auburnrotaryny.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This high-tech wearable lets you smell the Metaverse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News