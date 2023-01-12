Auburn Rotary cancels Deauville Island festival this year

The Auburn Rotary Club has announced the cancellation of its annual Party in the Park this summer.

The Deauville Island event began in 2018 as the Rotary Ribs, Rhythm & Blues Festival and returned after COVID-19 as Party in the Park last summer. It featured live music, food vendors and other special events.

In a statement to The Citizen, the club's board of directors said it has decided to cancel this year's event only. No decision has been made on the event for future years.

For more information, visit auburnrotaryny.org.