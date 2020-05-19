Auburn Rotary Club announces scholarship winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Auburn Rotary Club has announced six scholarship winners for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The club's scholarship coordinator, Don Grillo, said in a news release that the club received more applications this year than last year. The application deadline for Auburn High and Tyburn Academy seniors was also extended two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The $1,000 Auburn Community Healthy Scholarship, given to a student who will study toward a medical career, was awarded to Kayden Parry.

The $500 Robert J. Henderson Criminal Justice Scholarship, created in memory of the past Rotary president and Auburn Correctional Facility Superintendent, was awarded to Robert G. Hill V and Kurtis Reilley.

The $500 Joseph A. Daloia Sr. Memorial Scholarship, given to students who will study toward careers in arts and sciences, was awarded to Keanna Mason, Caroline Netti and Elisa Faiola. Daloia was a past president of the club and grand knight with the Knights of Columbus. Both he and Henderson passed away in 2010.

The club has postponed its annual June dinner, and hopes to host it in the fall.

