Auburn Rotary Club seeks donations for book project

The Auburn Rotary Club is seeking donations to support its participation in the CNY Books for the World program.

For almost 12 years, the club has recycled, repurposed and redirected books from local school districts for shipping to South Africa, where the books are distributed for use in several African countries and other parts of the world. The all-volunteer Books for the World nonprofit works with many Rotary Clubs in central New York, and the Second Wind Foundation, to provide K-6 picture and story books and K-12 textbooks to these regions. Pallets of books are collected and transported to the Second Wind Foundation in Texas before going overseas.

So far this summer, the Auburn club has packed two pallets of books from A.J. Smith Elementary in Union Springs and is splitting the cost of a third pallet with the Moravia Rotary Club. In August, the Auburn club will pack at least another two pallets of books from the Auburn school district.

Each pallet costs $240, or $10 per box of books. The club is seeking to raise between $750 and $1,000 from individuals, businesses and sponsors to offset the cost of these efforts.

Donations can be made by visiting auburnrotaryny.org or by mailing checks, made payable to "Auburn Rotary Club," to Auburn Rotary Club, P.O. Box 446, Auburn, NY 1302.

