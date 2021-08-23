 Skip to main content
Auburn Rotary Club to host free milk giveaway
Auburn Rotary Club to host free milk giveaway

Coronavirus June 40.JPG

Capt. Jack Sparrow (Rick Martinez) hands out milk during the Auburn Rotary Club's milk giveaway at Auburn Towne Center Plaza in June 2020. Five hundred half-gallons of Hillcrest Dairy 2% milk and 100 half-gallons of chocolate milk were distributed during the drive-thru event. Joining the giveaway were Congressman John Katko, Cayuga County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Ripley and Tina Hanford from the U.S. Census Bureau.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn Rotary Club will host a free milk giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Melone Village offices, 7 Merriman St., Auburn.

The giveaway is for local residents who may need assistance. Hillcrest Dairy is assisting the club with the event. Additional sponsors are Generations Bank, R.G. Wright Agency, Savannah Bank, Xylem, The Duke Co., Dan Cuddy CPA, law firm WHMB P.C., Five Star Bank and Joseph P. Calarco of Aflac.

There will be signs outside the Melone Village offices providing instructions.

