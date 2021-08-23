Auburn Rotary Club to host free milk giveaway

The Citizen staff
The Auburn Rotary Club will host a free milk giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Melone Village offices, 7 Merriman St., Auburn.
The giveaway is for local residents who may need assistance. Hillcrest Dairy is assisting the club with the event. Additional sponsors are Generations Bank, R.G. Wright Agency, Savannah Bank, Xylem, The Duke Co., Dan Cuddy CPA, law firm WHMB P.C., Five Star Bank and Joseph P. Calarco of Aflac.
There will be signs outside the Melone Village offices providing instructions.
