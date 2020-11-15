 Skip to main content
Auburn Rotary holding food drive for district families
Capt. Jack Sparrow (Rick Martinez) hands out milk during the Auburn Rotary Club's milk giveaway at Auburn Towne Center Plaza in June. Five hundred half-gallons of Hillcrest Dairy 2% milk and 100 half-gallons of chocolate milk were distributed during the drive-thru event. Joining the giveaway were Congressman John Katko, Cayuga County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Ripley and Tina Hanford from the U.S. Census Bureau.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn Rotary Club is partnering with Jonathan's Furniture for a canned food drive to benefit the Auburn Enlarged City School District's Fill-A-Belly program.

The program provides Auburn families in need with food for the holiday break. It began with Genesee Elementary, and has expanded this year to all five district elementary schools.

The club is holding the canned food drive due to the cancellation of its annual Jim Balloni Memorial Pancake Breakfast, which typically includes a drive. The Food Bank of Central New York will add to the drive as well.

Donations can be left at Jonathan's, 332 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett, by Friday, Dec. 11. A drive-thru distribution for eligible Fill-A-Belly families will take place Friday, Dec. 18, at Auburn High School.

