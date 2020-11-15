Auburn Rotary holding food drive for district families

The Auburn Rotary Club is partnering with Jonathan's Furniture for a canned food drive to benefit the Auburn Enlarged City School District's Fill-A-Belly program.
The program provides Auburn families in need with food for the holiday break. It began with Genesee Elementary, and has expanded this year to all five district elementary schools.
The club is holding the canned food drive due to the cancellation of its annual Jim Balloni Memorial Pancake Breakfast, which typically includes a drive. The Food Bank of Central New York will add to the drive as well.
Donations can be left at Jonathan's, 332 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett, by Friday, Dec. 11. A drive-thru distribution for eligible Fill-A-Belly families will take place Friday, Dec. 18, at Auburn High School.
