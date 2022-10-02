Auburn Rotary pancake breakfast to return in November

The annual Jim Balloni Memorial Pancake Breakfast will return in November after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The breakfast will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

It is all-you-can-eat, with a silent auction and other bag raffles. Attendees are welcome to bring canned goods to receive raffle tickets.

Tickets to the breakfast are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, $7 for children 5 to 12, and free for children younger than 5. Proceeds support Warm the Children, a local collaboration to provide winter clothing to children in need in Cayuga County, and other Auburn Rotary Club causes. Donations of new winter coats, gloves and hats will be accepted at the event (no gently used clothing).

Tickets will be available at the door, and are available in advance at Jonathan's Furniture, Mesa Grande Taqueria, Savannah Bank and Finger Lakes Scuba.

For more information, visit auburnrotaryny.org.