The annual Jim Balloni Memorial Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 3, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
The Auburn Rotary Club event supports Warm the Children — which last year provided new winter coats, gloves and hats to more than 1,100 children in Cayuga County — as well as other charities.
Along with the breakfast will be auction items and a dessert wheel.
Tickets are now available and are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and active military personnel, $5 for children 5 to 12 and free for children younger than 5. Tickets are available at JB's Wall Street Grill, Five Star Bank, The Citizen, Savannah Bank at Fingerlakes Mall, Finger Lakes Scuba and Jonathan's Furniture, as well as at the door.
New winter clothing items will be accepted in exchange for auction tickets, and nonperishable food items for the Fill-a-Belly Over Break program at Genesee Elementary School will also be accepted.