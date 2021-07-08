Auburn run to support recovery community

The We Run 4 Recovery 5K, a new run/walk to raise funds to support people in recovery in the Cayuga County community, will take place Wednesday, July 14.

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. The run itself will begin at 7 p.m., and the course will pass by historic sites like the Seward House Museum and Case Mansion before ending back at Memorial City Hall.

Registration for the run is $25 for adults and free for children younger than 12. All runners will receive a race day shirt, and refreshments will be provided after the race.

The race is being organized by Nick's Ride 4 Friends, a local organization that provides resources to people in recovery from substance addiction.

To sign up, visit runsignup.com/race/ny/auburn/werunforrecovery5k. For more information, visit nicksride4friends.org.

