The Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps is looking to provide some holiday cheer this season.
The storied local ensemble will hold an open house from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
The Purple Lancers and the Brig Juice Drum & Bugle Corps are seeking brass players (trumpets, mellophones, trombones, baritones, tubas) to join their holiday brass ensemble. Players can bring their own horns or use one of the ensemble's.
Ten years ago this Memorial Day, the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps marched again.
You have free articles remaining.
Guests at the open house can listen to the music or bring horns to play. Pizza, snacks and drinks will be provided.
Rehearsals will continue Sundays in November.
Formed in 1949, the Purple Lancers were active in the Auburn area until the late '50s, and again from 1960 to 1974 and 2009 to 2012. The corps hosts weekly bingo nights to raise funds to return once more, but lacks the performers.
For more information, call (315) 355-7497 or visit purplelancers.com.