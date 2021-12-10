Auburn Salvation Army seeks community help for holidays

As Christmas approaches, the Auburn location of the Salvation Army has several needs it hopes the community can help with.

Volunteers are needed for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, which collects money for community efforts. Hours available for volunteer bell ringers are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. To volunteer, call Capt. Dan Johnson at (207) 402-8632.

The Salvation Army also has several Angel Trees in the area, and is looking for people to fulfill the Christmas wishes of children in need. Tags with wishes can be taken from trees at BJ's, Dickman Farms, Half Acre Union Church, Planet Fitness, the United Church of Genoa, Walmart, M.C. Townsend Construction, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and the Harriet Tubman Administration Building of the Auburn school district. For more information, call Capt. Holly Johnson at (207) 402-7127.

To donate canned goods, turkeys or hams for Christmas baskets for more than 100 families in need, bring items to the Salvation Army at 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Help assembling baskets is also needed.

Last, the Salvation Army's soup kitchen will be open for more people to get lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. Sundays. More volunteers helping prepare meals will mean more open days for the kitchen.

For more information, call the Salvation Army at (315) 253-0319.

