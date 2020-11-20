Auburn Salvation Army seeks Thanksgiving donations, volunteers

The Auburn Salvation Army will serve Thanksgiving meals for takeout and delivery from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
Through the generosity of the community, the only items the Salvation Army still needs to prepare meals are pies, dinner rolls and cranberry sauce. Drop-off donations of those items are welcome.
Volunteers are also sought to help pack meals, with masks, gloves and social distancing required (unless volunteering with others from the same household). Volunteer drivers for meal deliveries for those who are unable to come to the 18 E. Genesee St. building are also needed. Last year, the Salvation Army served more than 1,000 meals at the building and through delivery.
For more information, call (315) 253-0319.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!