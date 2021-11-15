Auburn Salvation Army seeks Thanksgiving donations, volunteers

The Salvation Army in Auburn is seeking donations to help with its annual Thanksgiving meal.

Like last year, the Salvation Army will once again serve its meals by takeout and delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 800 meals were served to people in need last year.

The community is invited to drop off dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pies at the Salvation Army, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Volunteers are also sought to help prepare the dinner on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22, 23 and 24.

For more information, or to volunteer, call Capt. Holly at (315) 253-0319 or (207) 402-7127.

