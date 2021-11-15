 Skip to main content
Auburn Salvation Army seeks Thanksgiving donations, volunteers

Salvation Army dinner 1

Members of the Auburn Xtreme girls fast pitch softball team serve Thanksgiving meals to people in the dining room of the Salvation Army in 2019.

 The Citizen file

The Salvation Army in Auburn is seeking donations to help with its annual Thanksgiving meal.

Like last year, the Salvation Army will once again serve its meals by takeout and delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 800 meals were served to people in need last year.

The community is invited to drop off dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pies at the Salvation Army, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Volunteers are also sought to help prepare the dinner on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22, 23 and 24.

For more information, or to volunteer, call Capt. Holly at (315) 253-0319 or (207) 402-7127.

