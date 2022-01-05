Auburn school board: A new year, and new hope for equitable funding

January marks the beginning of a new year and new hope for a brighter future. We all share the hope that getting together in person, with friends and family, becomes more and more normal as the year progresses.

January also marks the start of a new legislative session in Albany. This year's session begins with a new governor, Kathy Hochul, who has visited Auburn many times over the years. Budget priorities will be outlined in the coming days and weeks in Albany, and as a result of those discussions, our district will receive state aid that makes up a significant portion of our budget. As a result of that aid, our district will begin its budget discussions, outlining priorities and eventually determining the need for local revenue in the form of local property taxes.

What has remained constant for the last 20 years, no matter the governor or the legislators who represent us in these yearly discussions, is that Auburn is shortchanged. For almost all of those years, our district has been in the bottom 1% of per-pupil spending. While this lack of state support has always been a challenge, in a time of crisis, meeting the needs of our students becomes nearly impossible.

This time last year, we were contemplating deep cuts because the news out of Albany was grim. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo was telling districts to cut 20% of their annual budgets, and for Auburn that would have almost certainly meant layoffs. Layoffs in a district that has already reduced nearly 20% of its instructional staff over the last decade due to this chronic underfunding from the state. Thankfully, the federal government passed an aid package that filled in these gaps and also gave temporary relief designed specifically to pay for the costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, from taking on learning loss to helping with social and emotional needs to paying for air filtration systems to keep our students and staff safe while they learn and teach in person.

The key word for this federal relief is "temporary" — much of the aid needs to be spent for specific purposes, and all of it must be spent over the next two to three school years. At the end of this time period, the funding runs out. Many of the supports we have added for students could be in jeopardy.

Thankfully, we have time. Albany has time to address the inequity of the funding formula that has harmed Auburn for a generation. Twenty years of a failed funding formula has led to a closed West Middle School (which would have been nice to have, especially when social distancing was required), larger class sizes, lack of school counselors and social workers, cuts to art and music instruction, and a higher local tax burden for homeowners and businesses.

In lieu of a complete overhaul of the funding formula, we have been in discussions with our local legislators to give districts that are well below the state average in per-pupil spending, like Auburn, additional aid on a per-pupil basis. We are hopeful that a bill in that vein will be introduced and passed before federal funding runs out.

The time is always right to do what is right. The time to plan for our future as a district and for our students' future learning environment is now. The time for Albany to get it right is long overdue. Let’s hope that with a new year and a new governor, the state will finally get it right for Auburn students.

Ian Phillips is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.

