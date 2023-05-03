As we approach the final stretch of the school year, we are proud of the achievements of our students and thankful for the dedication of our faculty and staff. We have students who have been accepted to some of the finest schools in the nation and others who’ve earned practical certificates and are well on their way to fulfilling careers. The last few years have been challenging for our district, but we are focused on serving our students and the community and searching for ways to make every year even better than the last.

To that end, our board of education and administration has worked diligently to develop a budget that adds new programming to set our students up for future success and offers enrichment opportunities to foster a love for learning in every child. We believe that we’ve made these additions in a thoughtful and sustainable way that doesn’t overburden our community.

Through the advocacy efforts of the board of education, parents, faculty, staff and — above all — our students, our district is set to receive an increase in state aid of almost $8.1 million. This is the largest such increase in many years. While this increase doesn’t make up for years of state underfunding that made Auburn one of the least-funded districts in the state, it does allow us to add opportunity for our students, tackle deferred maintenance in our buildings and prepare for the future all while keeping our tax rate well below the tax cap.

Our school district tax rate is estimated to be at $16.93 next year, and while the overall levy will be up just under 2%, most homeowners will see an increase of between $2.50-$4.50 per month in school taxes depending on their assessed value ($33 for the year on a home assessed at $100,000). As you can see from the chart, our tax rate is lower than many nearby districts, and in the current year we spend the least per pupil in the region.

While we are proud to be among the most efficient districts in the state when it comes to per-pupil spending, we must balance keeping taxes low with preparing our students for the future, especially as high-tech manufacturers like Micron come to the area. While the Micron buildout will not finish for many years, we are adding STEM teachers to our elementary schools now to help facilitate science and technology lessons.

We also recognize the school district’s role in enriching students' lives through the arts, and the impact the arts have on our entire community. We will continue to build on our district’s strengths in music education by restoring fourth grade instrumental instruction and creating a new graduation pathway focused on careers in the music industry.

In addition to these new opportunities for students, we will invest in new boilers at Herman Avenue Elementary School and a new campus alert system throughout the district, both of which will eventually be mostly reimbursed by state aid. We will also begin to transition the staff that we hired to support our students' social and emotional needs and recovery from learning loss to our regular budget. These positions were largely funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds, which will expire in the coming year. Moving these positions and the support they provide for our students to permanent streams of funding was always our goal when they were created, and we can’t envision a future where we would have to eliminate them.

For more information on the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year, please visit aecsd.education/budget. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the district office at (315) 255-8822 or budget@aecsd.education.

Thank you for your continued support of the Auburn Enlarged City School District’s educational programming. Your continued dedication helps ensure that our students receive the education they deserve.