Students graduating in Auburn High School’s Class of 2023 have big plans in the fall. Once again, Auburn’s graduating seniors have been accepted into a long list of colleges and universities. The class of 2023 will walk the stage at Holland Stadium on Friday, June 23. Here is a list of colleges and universities that Auburn High School’s seniors have chosen to attend:
• American University
• Baylor University
• Binghamton University
• Broome County Community College
• Bryant and Stratton College
• Buffalo State University
• Cayuga Community Collage
• Clarkson University
• College of Saint Rose
People are also reading…
• Cornell University
• Culinary Institute of America
• D’Youville University
• Finger Lakes Community College
• Hartwick College
• Herkimer College
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania
• Keuka College
• Le Moyne College
• Marywood University
• Mohawk Valley Community College
• Monroe Community College
• Nassau Community College
• Niagara University
• Onondaga Community College
• Penn State
• Potomac State University
• PrattMWP
• Providence College
• Purdue University
• Rochester Institute of Technology
• St. Lawrence University
• St. Bonaventure University
• St. John Fisher University
• SUNY Alfred
• SUNY Brockport
• SUNY Cortland
• SUNY College of Environmental Science
• SUNY Fredonia
• SUNY Geneseo
• SUNY Oneonta
• SUNY Oswego
• SUNY Potsdam
• Syracuse University
• Texas A&M University at San Antonio
• Tompkins Cortland Community College
• University at Albany
• University at Buffalo
• University of New Haven
• University of Rochester
• University of Southern California
• Utica University
• Villanova
• Wells College
Congratulations, class of 2023! Good luck with all of your future endeavors!