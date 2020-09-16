Auburn school board members: Help advocate for fair state funding

As Auburn schools prepare for in-person instruction, we are laser-focused on doing all that we can to safely open and stay open, with the ultimate goal of opening our schools five days a week. Safe in-person instruction is what our students deserve, what our staff have spent years training to do, and what our parents and community ultimately expect.
Unfortunately, each week seems to bring new challenges, whether from the coronavirus itself, or from new and changing rules and regulations. The virus, largely and thankfully kept in check in Cayuga County and much of central New York, is now rising again as more institutions reopen.
New regulations from the state, however well-intentioned, present new procedures for our students and staff, and also new costs. Just days ago, the state announced that all districts would need to submit daily data to a statewide dashboard, with testing results available for parents. The governor implied that schools would now be responsible for the testing itself, something that until now was left to the county health departments or individual providers. This new set of rules was made in the same week our staff was preparing for the most challenging school reopening of their careers.
School districts must plan ahead, with over 4,200 children's futures in our care, so last-minute changes are unacceptable. We know that. That is why we also are frustrated when we are forced to pass along those changes or our responses to parents. We heard parents when they expressed their frustration with schedule changes, not having class assignments or not knowing where to pick up equipment. We know our staff is doing their best to show children how to use technology to make remote and hybrid learning as successful as possible.
We as a district have already spent over $350,000 on personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and technology upgrades since March, and those costs will only continue to rise. These costs are all above and beyond our expenses in a normal year.
That is why Gov. Cuomo's decision to cut all state aid to school districts by 20% is an especially troubling blow that jeopardizes our efforts to reopen safely five days a week. Auburn was already in the bottom 1% in per-pupil spending before the pandemic, forcing past boards to make deep staff cuts and even close West Middle School. Less space and fewer staff members make it harder for us to provide safe in-person instruction for our students.
We are asking for parents to help advocate for fair state funding for Auburn schools so that we can safely open and stay open this year. Please join us for a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. You can register via our Facebook page, facebook.com/fixandfundit, or our webpage, fixandfundit.org. Once registered, you will be sent a meeting invite.
We hope that you will join us Monday night and lend your expertise and your voice to our advocacy efforts with the state. We know that it will take all of us doing our part to make this year a success.
Ian Phillips and Danielle Wood are members of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education writing on behalf of the Auburn School District Advocacy Committee. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.
