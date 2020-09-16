Auburn school board members: Help advocate for fair state funding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Auburn schools prepare for in-person instruction, we are laser-focused on doing all that we can to safely open and stay open, with the ultimate goal of opening our schools five days a week. Safe in-person instruction is what our students deserve, what our staff have spent years training to do, and what our parents and community ultimately expect.

Unfortunately, each week seems to bring new challenges, whether from the coronavirus itself, or from new and changing rules and regulations. The virus, largely and thankfully kept in check in Cayuga County and much of central New York, is now rising again as more institutions reopen.

New regulations from the state, however well-intentioned, present new procedures for our students and staff, and also new costs. Just days ago, the state announced that all districts would need to submit daily data to a statewide dashboard, with testing results available for parents. The governor implied that schools would now be responsible for the testing itself, something that until now was left to the county health departments or individual providers. This new set of rules was made in the same week our staff was preparing for the most challenging school reopening of their careers.