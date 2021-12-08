Auburn school board: Persistent efforts to keep students learning in person

As we reach the end of the year, I want to share all that our staff and students have been doing to keep the learning going and our doors open so that students can stay in school in person full-time, even as infection rates rise again in our county.

Every week, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo sends emails to all parents and guardians that detail the latest number of positive cases amongst members of our school community. While we continue to believe that our schools are among the safest places to be, we are committed to keeping everyone informed while following guidelines to protect privacy.

Our schools are among the safest spaces in the community because of all the measures that we have taken to prevent any COVID-19 spread in them. We have invested in the latest and greatest in air filtration and stepped up our cleaning protocols. With the exception of meal times, our students and staff wear masks in compliance with state-mandated rules. While these rules are tedious for many of us as adults, our students have taken on this challenge and made it part of their routine. Our students know that being fully in person is where they want to be, and where they learn best.

While these efforts have largely been successful, we have not been immune to quarantines disrupting our district. At times, we have had to be creative to keep our students in their classrooms. Earlier this year, when several members of our transportation team were quarantined, we had teacher aides go above and beyond to fill in the gaps. Teachers and all staff have had to cover for their colleagues. Filling substitute roles continues to be difficult, and while staff shortages have also been challenging, we held a job fair and increased pay in several key support roles in order to stay competitive and keep our kids learning. From the superintendent to our wonderful lunch monitors, and from our newest custodians to our most experienced teachers, our staff is pulling double duty to keep our schools thriving.

So much of what is happening in the community and with this virus is out of our control as a school district. These challenges often spill into our schools, so we try to be diligent to prepare and serve our school community. We have given laptops to all students from fifth through 12th grade in the instance that they have to quarantine. We have worked closely with the Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Fire Department to set up vaccination clinics in our schools for those who want them. We also know that the months of isolation — or, worse, the trauma of losing or nearly losing a loved one — have taken a toll on our community. We have added counselors to each of our buildings and partnered with Cayuga Counseling Services to offer more support.

Our school district is not an island; it is more like a boat that rises and falls when the waters of our world are choppy. Our staff and those who volunteer in our PTOs and boosters organizations are rowing as hard as they can and plugging any holes that arise as we ferry our students to calmer waters and, ultimately, graduation. We can always use more help, as many hands make for light work. When we are all rowing in the same direction, we are unstoppable.

Please consider joining your child’s PTO or PTA organizations, or helping our music or sports boosters clubs. Contact the school in your neighborhood and ask about the process to volunteer. Attend a holiday concert or game and support our students that way. If you are unsure about how to get involved, please do not hesitate to email me at ianphillips@aecsd.education.

Thank you for being a part of our school community, and have a happy and healthy holiday season.

Ian Phillips is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.

