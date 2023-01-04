Auburn school board: Recent happenings in our elementary schools

The holiday season is a very exciting and busy time for our elementary schools in the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Our board of education consists of nine members, all of whom are a board link for a specific building, or in some cases, a group. Throughout the year, board members visit our respective buildings or groups to learn about all of the day-to-day activities, often attending concerts, presentations, sporting events, classroom events and more. Our elementary building representation is as follows: Ian Phillips and Sam Giangreco, Casey Park Elementary; Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, Genesee Elementary; myself, Herman Avenue Elementary; Jim VanArsdale, Owasco Elementary; and Dan Lovell, Seward Elementary. Each of us will provide a look into the happenings in our respective building!

Casey Park students and staff were in the holiday spirit in late December. They were preparing for concerts, doing sing-alongs and competing in a schoolwide door decorating contest. Parents were in the building setting up a school store and family night. Board president Ian Phillips was able to read "The Gingerbread Bear" to the first grade as they prepared to build gingerbread houses. Monthly assemblies for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports and Top Dog honors are attended by parents, and children with perfect attendance earn breakfast with the principal. The school’s new principal, Jon Roberts, was eager to show off student work and is excited to build even more Bulldog pride in the new year!

Genesee has had a wonderful start to the school year, and a great holiday season. Under the leadership of the principal, Sarah Passarello, the building has had nonstop activities to highlight the awesome work being done to support educational excellence and engagement. A PBIS celebration took place before Thanksgiving break with a DJ Hump dance party, bracelet making, a movie and popcorn. Arthur Hutchinson, the Harriet Tubman muralist and local Auburnian, joined to discuss how he was selected to paint the mural downtown. Four hundred dollars was raised during a Day of Caring Campaign to benefit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization. Students with December perfect attendance earned a party with pizza, a movie, popcorn, awards and gifts. Spirit week kicked off with students wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Volunteers from the community wrapped gifts for a Reindeer Sale where students chose donated gifts for their family members.

Herman Avenue has been busy this year welcoming back in-person events and celebrations. Under new building leadership, Principal Kelly Garback and Assistant Principal Bri Batis helped students and staff begin the year with a PBIS kickoff featuring inflatable obstacle courses. In conjunction with an open house, the school hosted its first book fair since library construction was completed. The smiles and excitement on Halloween were memorable! Students in costume paraded outside proudly for their families. Children receiving the High Flyer nomination are now able to accept their certificate with the surprise of their families in the audience. Before Thanksgiving, the building collected nonperishable foods and were challenged to collect enough to earn a very special PBIS celebration: Hungry Hungry Hippos! Staff were amazing sports on scooter boards collecting balls while the kids cheered them on. A building-wide multicultural door decorating contest was a really fun and unique way for students in each room to learn about different locations in the world and how (or if) they celebrate winter holidays. Bringing back family-attended holiday parties this year has been a joy. Special planned activities and snacks have warmed the kids hearts and are something they truly look forward to. Spirit week and a holiday sing-along rounded out the holiday festivities at Herman Avenue!

As a new member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, Jim VanArsdale found it to be a thrill to visit Owasco Elementary and see firsthand the work they are doing to meet district and building goals. The visit began with a sit down in Dr. Gorney’s office with a review of recent fall literacy and math data that is informing the needed academic supports throughout the school. They also discussed the Extended Learning Time model that is being implemented to address needed interventions and the challenges facing educators and learners following the two years of COVID-19 interruption. It was great to see a teacher showing special grace to a young student who was clearly having a rough day. The office staff went through desk drawers to find the best snacks possible when a student did not prefer the lunch menu that day. In a sixth-grade classroom, every student was highly engaged in learning. This all showed clear evidence of a school community working to do what is best for kids every day.

At Seward Elementary, a major focus this school year has been on community engagement, and finding ways to safely bring parents and families into “The Hive” to participate in activities and events. Fall Bash, a family-friendly event that included arts, crafts and games along with booths for agencies such as ABC Cayuga’s Play Space, Seymour Library, Kinney Drugs, the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center and more was held in November. In addition to its Stinger of the Month awards, Seward has added PBIS awards each month to recognize students who exhibit traits such as kindness, honesty, collaboration and resilience. Coming up, they are looking forward to the school's Spring Fling, a gathering where students can plant flowers and concentrate on growing their brains.

We hope you enjoyed a look into the fun and impressive work happening in our elementary buildings here in Auburn!