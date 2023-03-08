On March 2, Seward Elementary welcomed state Sen. Rachel May to their "hive." The purpose of the visit was to showcase the nurturing environment that has been fostered and to thank the senator for her advocacy at the state level for fair funding for our school district.

Principal Melissa O’Donnell and the faculty and staff put together a visit replete with visits to classrooms of all levels. Our students were deeply engaged in learning and were barely distracted when our cadre of administrators, board members and other adults stepped into their rooms.

We ended the visit with a discussion with staff, parents and junior high students Sean Ringwood and Alivia Aubin. The Seward sixth graders sat attentively as Sean and Alivia really stole the show with their mature and measured descriptions of what they love about school and what, with more funding from the state, they wished for more of.

Before all of that though, Ukrainian students Rostyslav Kokerchuk and Masha Makarevych were asked to welcome Sen. May to the building.

Rostyslav and Masha, both fourth graders, are excelling at math and adjusting well to the safe and welcoming environment at Seward. Part of that adjustment is learning English, which they do with the help of English as new language teacher Julie Vitale and a tablet that helps them translate from the language they primarily speak at home, Russian, to English.

They’ve been hard at work practicing building relationships, and learning how to greet people has been a particular area of focus. Rostyslav stops by the main office everyday to say goodbye and Masha was so excited to bring in chocolates for Valentine’s Day. But, when they were asked to welcome Sen. May, they had lots of questions: “Who is this person?" “Why is she visiting?” “What should we say?”

Rostyslav and Masha, followed closely by Julie Vitale, walked timidly into the office, through the assembled district administrators, were introduced by Principal O’Donnell and said, “Hello, welcome to our school” to Sen. May.

Sen. May returned the greeting in English and then asked, in Russian, how their school year is going. The shock and delight on their faces lit up the entire room. Masha did a little jump and Rostyslav turned to Julie Vitale as if to say, “Did you just hear her?!”

Rostyslav and Masha had a short conversation with Sen. May about their school year and what they were learning. The rest of us, not understanding a word that was being said, but fully connected to what this meant to them, were overcome with emotion. None of us were aware that Sen. May was fluent in Russian, or that she holds a Ph.D. from Stanford in Russian language and literature. As I looked around the room, there were a lot of huge smiles, teary eyes and a few mouths hanging wide open.

Principal O’Donnell shared afterwards that for "an important person" like Sen. May to speak to them in their native language really brought home how loved and welcome they are here in Auburn and at Seward.

Moments like this, when our staff’s expertise, passion and love for our students really comes together with a wonderful opportunity to speak to community leaders, make my role as a school board member truly special. I am incredibly grateful to our faculty and staff, to Sean and Aliva, to Sen. May, to Julie Vitale, and most especially to Rostyslav and Masha.