Auburn school board: Some reasons for hope and deep gratitude

As we approach Thanksgiving, my favorite holiday, I wanted to share what we as a district and school board are thankful for this year. While it has been an incredibly challenging year for our district, community, students, parents, faculty and staff, we do have some reasons for hope and deep gratitude.

Firstly, we are very thankful that COVID-19 cases are finally declining in our school community. Through science and the efforts of our health department, our administrators and hundreds of faculty and staff, we have managed our way through a full-time in-person reopening. We are so thankful for the students, parents and staff who have followed prudent prevention measures so that we could largely be in-person this year. We are also thankful for the resilience and flexibility of everyone who has had to cope with quarantining when exposed to the virus this year.

Our students have had to take on more than ever before, from learning from home during quarantines to getting back in the swing of in-person learning. In my own visits to schools this year, I have seen a high level of student engagement and gratitude to be back in the classroom. Students are overwhelmingly following practices to keep one another safe, even at the youngest ages, from mask-wearing to having to sit in distanced "pods" with just one or two other students for lunch. We are so thankful that our students have made these sacrifices for one another so that we can remain in school.

Our parents have also had to manage child care and last-minute work disruptions that come with quarantining, and take on even more responsibility for their students' learning. We are especially thankful for the parents in our PTO, PTA, District Parent Council and boosters organizations. With all the demands on their time, they have chosen to prioritize involvement in our schools. We truly would be lost without their involvement. From fundraisers to ideas on how to constantly improve, our district is fortunate to have these devoted parents. In some cases, these organizations are small, but the parents in them are carrying heavy loads that benefit all of the children in our district. These involved parents are in many ways the most unsung of the many heroes of our district.

Our board is also thankful for our incredible faculty and staff. Nationally, we are experiencing an extreme staffing shortage for everything from bus drivers and teachers to custodians and administrators. When we have staff who are sick or quarantined, our remaining staff have had to go above and beyond their normal duties to fill in these gaps. They are doing this all while dealing with their own challenges due to the pandemic. The intense stress and exhaustion has been difficult in itself, and many of our staff are also parents and grandparents helping children of their own during this time.

Finally, I am thankful to be able to serve on the board alongside such dedicated fellow board members with such varied perspectives. School board members are volunteers who dedicate countless hours to not just meetings, but also to keeping themselves prepared and informed about the challenges facing our district. Board members do not have a lot of say in the day-to-day operations of our schools, which is by design, as they are largely not trained education professionals. Nonetheless, our board members have used their individual experience and expertise to better our district.

We are entering the holiday season hopeful for the rest of the school year. We are looking forward to the return of school holiday concerts, sectional competitions for fall sports and the start of winter sports, and hearing soon about all of the wonderful plans our seniors have for after high school. Our district has been through a lot in the last year, and while challenges remain, we have so much to be proud of and thankful for. Thank you for being a part of our success as a district and for being all in for Auburn’s children.

Ian Phillips is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.

