Auburn school board: Students showcase tremendous talent

Earlier this month, students at Auburn Junior High School put on amazing performances of Stiles and Drewe’s musical "Honk!" highlighting some of the incredible talent in our school district.

The show’s storyline is based on Aesop’s “The Ugly Duckling.” Ugly (Jacob Varga) hatches and looks very different from the rest of his siblings. Because of this, he is teased not only by his brothers and sisters (Alivia Aubin, Cameron Rathbun, Kerrigan Bauso and Jacob Rumpf) but also by others in the duck yard (Madeline Lovell as Maureen, Gracie Graszco as Henrietta, Makayla Hutchinson as Grace). His mother, Ida (Alexandra Janas), is very protective and is his staunch supporter.

Ugly meets the Cat (Caden Schmitt), who takes him on a trek to become lunch. In escaping from Cat, Ugly ends up lost and trying to find his way home. He meets the Bullfrog (Kathryn DeForrest), Greylag (Nicholas Indelicato) and Dot (Abigail Ockenfels). He then finally meets Penny (Talora Barbuti), who is the most beautiful Swan, and she tries to convince Ugly that all will be well. Ugly finally realizes that being different is not a bad thing to be.

The cast and crew did a phenomenal job portraying the characters and telling this story. It was clear that everyone involved put in a ton of effort to ensure the show’s success.

Auburn High School will be presenting "Pirates of Penzance" at the end of April, and the show is sure to be just as entertaining. Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 28 through April 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

There were also quite a few notable accomplishments by the Auburn Maroons during the winter athletic season. In bowling, Brody Ryan (freshman) and Tyler Kraushaar (senior), were named to the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division first team. Joining them with the second team honors were James Wilkes (senior), Lucas McConnell (freshman) and Jack Sliwka (freshman). James Wilkes also rolled a perfect game of 300 this season, landing a strike in every frame, including all three in the 10th and final frame.

In wrestling, Michael Boyhan (freshman) advanced to the Section III, Division 2 Championship match in the 102-pound weight class. He finished the season with a 21-6 overall record, including second-place finishes in the Class AA and Section III Tournament.

The boys indoor track and field team finished fourth, while the girls team finished sixth overall in Section III. Dustin Swartwood (junior) was crowned section champion in the weight throw and shotput. Chris Howard (sophomore), was named section champion in the 1,000 meters, as well as second place in the 1,600-meter race. Addition Section III place finishers on the boys team included Keegan Brady (sophomore) with third in the 3,200-meter and eighth in the 1,600-meter, Connor Gasper (senior) with fifth in the 3,200-meter, Jerry Czyz (sophomore) with 6th in the 300-meter and long jump, and James Cuddy (senior) with 5th in the 1,000-meter and 9th in the 1,600-meter.

Section III place finishers on the girls team included Kyleen Brady (eighth grader) with second place in the 3,000-meter and 1,500-meter, Mary Alice Pineau (freshman) with third place in the 3,000-meter and 1,500-meter, Bethany Lorenzo (senior) with fourth place in the 3,000-meter and 1,000-meter, Leah Howard (senior) with sixth in the pole vault, Bryn Whitman (senior) with seventh in the shotput, Abigail Ringwood (freshman) with seventh in the 600-meter, and Rhian Crowley (junior) with ninth in the shotput.

For more highlights from our district, check out the Maroon Monthly district newsletter on our website, aecsd.education.

