On Wednesday, March 29, a group of Auburn Enlarged City School District students, administrators, staff and board of education members boarded a bus and traveled to Albany. We arrived at the state Capitol building by late morning in anticipation of scheduled meetings with several elected officials who represent our district.

For two decades, Auburn has been one of the lowest-funded districts in New York state, forcing the school district into the bottom 1% in per-pupil spending. In recent years, Auburn has been at the forefront of advocating for equitable, predictable funding. With organization from our art teachers, each of our five elementary buildings created cards that students were able to deliver as a "thank you" for the officials' support and fully funding our district in the proposed budget. Each card was unique to the next, and brought smiles to each person who received them.

Auburn junior Clara Neuman and senior Barron Lesch were among the group of students in Albany that day. Both students spoke powerfully and from the heart about issues that have affected each of them and their fellow Auburn students due to being severely underfunded for their entire educational careers. Clara spoke passionately about receiving $10,000 less per year worth of opportunities in her education compared to a student who lives less than 30 minutes away from her. She contended that there is no equal opportunity in education without equal funding. Barron gave great insight into the mental health crisis and shed light on the reality that Auburn High School only has one social worker available to more than 1,100 students — and, as a result, that's the field he will be studying in college. As he emphasized the importance of mental stability in our everyday lives, he encouraged the need for more mental health support for our students.

After 20 years of economic disparity for Auburn students and heavy advocacy efforts, we are thrilled that our legislators have committed to fixing the foundation aid formula that has fueled this imbalance. We are grateful to Sens. May, Mannion and Mayer, Assemblyman Lemondes and Gov. Hochul for making this commitment for the education of our students!

