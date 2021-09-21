Auburn school district continues use of Anonymous Alerts

The Auburn Enlarged City School District has announced the continuation of its partnership with reporting app and system Anonymous Alerts.

The system allows students to anonymously report sensitive concerns to Auburn school officials and communicate to share more information. Concerns may include bullying, harassment, drugs, fighting, weapons, threats and more. The goal of the system is to maintain safety in schools by giving students the opportunity to communicate with officials without fear of retribution from peers, the district said in a news release.

“We have been utilizing Anonymous Alerts to give our students an additional outlet to quickly communicate anonymously with our school administrators and share more information about their issues and concerns,” Auburn district Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said. “With this communications channel, school administrators are able to engage in a direct dialogue with students to learn more about sensitive topics for swift resolution.”

The app can be downloaded for free. Students, parents and staff can access the system with a code provided by the district.

Students can also send web-based reports by using the button on the header of the district's website, aecsd.education. The system is monitored from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on school days.

For more information, visit aecsd.education or visit anonymousalerts.com.

