 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn school district continues use of Anonymous Alerts
EDUCATION

Auburn school district continues use of Anonymous Alerts

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Junior High School

Auburn Junior High School.

 The Citizen file

The Auburn Enlarged City School District has announced the continuation of its partnership with reporting app and system Anonymous Alerts.

The system allows students to anonymously report sensitive concerns to Auburn school officials and communicate to share more information. Concerns may include bullying, harassment, drugs, fighting, weapons, threats and more. The goal of the system is to maintain safety in schools by giving students the opportunity to communicate with officials without fear of retribution from peers, the district said in a news release.

“We have been utilizing Anonymous Alerts to give our students an additional outlet to quickly communicate anonymously with our school administrators and share more information about their issues and concerns,” Auburn district Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said. “With this communications channel, school administrators are able to engage in a direct dialogue with students to learn more about sensitive topics for swift resolution.”

The app can be downloaded for free. Students, parents and staff can access the system with a code provided by the district.

Students can also send web-based reports by using the button on the header of the district's website, aecsd.education. The system is monitored from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on school days.

For more information, visit aecsd.education or visit anonymousalerts.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog owner has taught his Australian Shepherd a variety of impressive tricks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Francis 'Frank' Siracusa

  • Updated

SIRACUSA, Francis "Frank," of Auburn, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 after a short illness. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News