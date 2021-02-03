Auburn school district hosting GooseChase scavenger hunt

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is holding a GooseChase through Feb. 21.

All district students and families are invited to participate in the digital scavenger hunt, where they will compete against each other to complete missions by submitting text, photo or video answers. Each mission has a point value, and bonus points may be awarded for creativity. There are 15 missions to begin the game, and more will be added each day through Feb. 21.

Prizes will be given to the top scorers from each school, as well as the most creative submissions. The Auburn Teachers' Association donated $200 for local restaurant gift certificates, and $400 in Amazon gift cards are available from a DonorsChoose project posted by school psychologist Emma Coomey. Passes to the Seward House and Cayuga museums will also be awarded.

The GooseChase is being organized by Owasco Elementary teacher Victoria Calarco and Genesee Elementary librarian Anne Mlod. The Auburn Education Foundation purchased the GooseChase license.

For more information, or to participate in the game, visit sites.google.com/aecsd.education/auburngoosechase.

