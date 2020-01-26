Auburn school district to host Family Fun Day
The Auburn Enlarged City School District will host its annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at William H. Seward Elementary School, 52 Metcalf Drive, Auburn.

The event will feature games to boost math and literacy skills, with special guest Kelly Springer of Kelly's Choice nutritional company. There will also be information tables, face painting, and information on universal pre-K sites in Auburn.

Admission is free and open to all Auburn students in pre-K through second grade and their families; attendees should wear sneakers and bring a water bottle. Goodie bags will be available to children after the event while supplies last.

For more information, call (315) 255-8613.

