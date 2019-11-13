We are blessed that Auburn has a rich history and cultural opportunities from which our students benefit. It’s also important to provide our students with a global perspective to help them become confident lifelong learners, and three of our Auburn Enlarged City School District educators did just that recently, virtually bringing students along on their trip to Croatia.
Genesee Elementary School librarian and innovation lab coordinator Anne Mlod, Auburn High School library media specialist Victoria Calarco and Auburn High science teacher Christina Calarco attended and presented at this year’s International Association of School Librarianship conference held in Dubrovnik, a southern Croatian city along the Adriatic Sea. The conference had over 500 attendees representing over 40 countries.
The three presented on how to integrate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into makerspaces, innovation labs, libraries and classroom instruction. The SDGs are a set of 17 global priorities set by the U.N. General Assembly in 2015 to address world issues like poverty, hunger, the environment, health, education and justice.
Mrs. Mlod, Ms. Calarco and Miss Calarco are all passionate about using the SDGs in their lessons to empower their students to address world problems. Learning more about the world exposes students to new perspectives beyond their immediate environment and makes them aware of humans’ diverse experiences, cultures, languages and values.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is important to help students become globally competent because they will be our future leaders and problem solvers; thanks to technology, they are able to communicate with people all over the world,” Mrs. Mlod said. “I want them to learn about the world, understand others’ perspectives, be able to communicate with people around the world and be motivated to take action on the world’s problems. The U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, in conjunction with books, is a great framework for teaching these concepts to my elementary students.”
During their trip, Mrs. Mlod, Ms. Calarco and Miss Calarco explored Croatia and shared their experiences with students through a travel blog. They shared photos and descriptions of local food, animals, culture and the surrounding environment, and visited a Croatian school, comparing Croatian students’ experiences to those of students in Auburn. Through the blog, students were able to ask questions about Croatia throughout the trip and get answers from their teachers across the world. The Croatia blog can be found at auburngoesglobal.org.
“This trip has inspired us to continue efforts to embrace global citizenship, collaboration and student empowerment in all of our classrooms,” Victoria Calarco said. “We hope to share our passion with our students, colleagues, and community.”
We are looking forward to continued efforts to bring global perspectives to our students here in Auburn.