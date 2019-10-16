Fall brings school buses, autumn leaves and pumpkin carving, but it also marks the start of influenza season — and our community’s young people are some of the most susceptible to becoming seriously ill from the virus.
Flu season starts in early fall and can last until May. Although flu activity typically peaks between December and February, parents and caregivers should already be on the lookout for symptoms of the flu in their children, including high fever, headache, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and sore muscles.
Generally, children who are not significantly ill are better off attending school, where they are exposed to the same germs daily and are less likely to expose other vulnerable populations, including the very young and the elderly, to routine illnesses. However, children should be kept home from school if they are potentially contagious or if they are significantly ill in a way that negatively impacts their ability to learn.
Children with the flu should drink lots of fluids and get plenty of rest. Consult a doctor before giving your child over-the-counter medicine, and avoid giving medicine with aspirin, which can cause serious medical issues in those suffering from flu-like symptoms. Sick children should stay home from school until they have no fever without the use of medicines and have felt well for 24 hours.
Please ensure your child’s school can reach you during the day in case your child feels ill and needs to leave early. Also, when you keep your child home from school, please call the school nurse or attendance office before the start of the school day to notify them that he or she will be absent.
Many precautions can be taken to prevent children from catching the flu or spreading it to others. The flu vaccine is perhaps the most important preventative measure. Flu shots are widely available, generally covered by health insurance, and protect against the strains of flu that are expected to be most prevalent during the upcoming season.
Because of young children’s increased likelihood to become seriously ill from the flu, the New York State Department of Health recommends all children 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine annually. Parents, caregivers and other adults in close contact with children should also get the flu shot each year. Young children, those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, and those with chronic health issues like asthma or diabetes rely on others around them for protection from viral infections.
Beyond the flu shot, proper hygiene is also important in protecting from illness, as the virus spreads through droplets from coughing, sneezing or a runny nose. Teach your children to cover their noses and mouths when they cough or sneeze, using their upper sleeves or the crooks of their elbows if no tissues are available. Encourage frequent hand-washing with soap and warm water for about 20 seconds, or as long as it takes to sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice. If soap and water aren’t handy, hand sanitizer will also help prevent the spread of germs.