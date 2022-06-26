Auburn school district: Where are our 2022 graduates heading?

Students graduating in the Auburn High School Class of 2022 are headed off to great places in the fall. Once again, Auburn’s graduating seniors have been accepted into a long list of colleges and universities. The class of 2022 graduated on Friday at Holland Stadium. Below is the list of colleges and universities the students of the Auburn High School Class of 2022 have chosen to attend.
• Alfred University
• Boston University
• Bucknell University
• Canisius College
• Cayuga Community College
• Central College
• Clarkson University
• D’Youville University
• Daemen University
• Dominican College
• East Carolina University
• Finger Lakes Community College
• Grayson College
• Harvard University
• Hawaii Pacific University
• Hobart and William Smith Colleges
• Keuka College
• Lake Erie College
• Le Moyne College
• Marywood University
• Mercyhurst University
• Monroe Community College
• Nazareth College
• Niagara University
• Onondaga Community College
• Pace University
• Pennsylvania College of Technology
• Providence College
• Rochester Institute of Technology
• Santa Fe College
• Southern New Hampshire University
• St. Bonaventure University
• St. John Fisher College
• St. Joseph's University
• St. Lawrence University
• SUNY Brockport
• SUNY Cobleskill
• SUNY Delhi
• SUNY Erie
• SUNY ESF
• SUNY Fredonia
• SUNY Geneseo
• SUNY New Paltz
• SUNY Oswego
• SUNY Potsdam
• Syracuse University
• Tompkins Community College
• U.S. Army
• United States Marine Corps
• University at Albany
• University at Buffalo
• University of Rochester
• Utica College
• Vermont College of Fine Arts
• Wells College
Congratulations, class of 2022! You overcame all of the hardships these last few years threw at you, and you persevered. Good luck with all of your future endeavors!
For more information about the Auburn Enlarged City School District, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.