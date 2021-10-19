 Skip to main content
EDUCATION

Auburn schools to participate in Unity Day

Students and employees of the Auburn Enlarged City School District, as well as community members, will be encouraged to wear orange on Unity Day on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The day was created by PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center to bring people together as a show of hope and support. The day emphasizes the universal message that bullying is not acceptable and all students deserve to be safe in school, online, and in the community.

All schools in the district will participate in Unity Day Oct. 20 except for Seward Elementary, which will do so Thursday, Oct. 21.

For more information, visit aecsd.education.

