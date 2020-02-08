Auburn senior care group thanks community for support

Now that the holidays have passed and the new year is well underway, Home Instead Senior Care would like to take this opportunity to recognize what a successful year this was for our Be A Santa To A Senior (BASTAS) Program. With the support of local businesses and dedicated volunteers this program was able to deliver gifts to nearly to 150 seniors in our community. We would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to the following: the Human Services Department of Cayuga County, The Pheonix Building, Five Star Bank, Wild’s Eats and Sweets, Riesters Appliances, Lyons National Bank, The Play Space, Home Instead Senior Care CAREGivers and the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors. Without these businesses, organizations and individuals willing to participate, BASTAS would not be the program it is today. We can only anticipate that the upcoming years will bring as much joy and gratitude as the ones that preceded.