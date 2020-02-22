Auburn senior program thanks community for food drive support

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said “Life’s most urgent and persistent question is: What are you doing for others?”

The City of Auburn RSVP program devoted two weeks during the month of January to “doing for others” in a special way. The area food pantries receive much support during the holidays and then January arrives. The holiday decorations are put away but people are still hungry and in need of assistance. RSVP wanted to help…

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RSVP sponsored their 11th Annual MLK Food Drive to help the 5 food pantries and soup kitchens of the Auburn area served by RSVP volunteers, replenish their shelves.

We would like to thank the people of our community for helping us to surpass our goal. We would also like to thank the following area agencies, businesses and locations that helped us collect these items: ARISE, Auburn Fire Dept., Auburn Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, Auburn YMCA-WEIU, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Boyle Senior Center Inc., Cayuga County Office for the Aging, Cayuga Training Associates, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Community Computer, Colella Embroidery, Fingerlakes Tire, Five Star Bank , Holy Family Faith Formation, Home Instead Senior Care, Internal Medicine Associates, Johnston Paper Company, NY Connects Long Term Care Office, R.F.Stryker Homes, Scat Van, Schwartz Towers, SK Post and Xylem.

The City of Auburn RSVP Advisory Council members and Volunteer/Transportation Coordinator Mike Kowal were able to deliver over 1400 items to these food pantries/soup kitchens – Thank you!

Mary Ann Kolo is project director for the Auburn Retired Senior Volunteer Program. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0