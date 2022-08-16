Auburn sewing shop offering children's class

A children's beginning sewing class will be held at the end of the month at Sew What! in Willard Memorial Chapel.

The class, for grades five through eight, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Children will make a book bag.

There is a suggested donation of $20; all supplies will be provided.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sewwhatcny.

