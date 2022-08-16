 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Auburn sewing shop offering children's class

Willard Memorial Chapel 3.JPG

Pete Baker uses a sewing machine while taking a quilting class at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn at Sew What! the nonprofit fiber arts center that operates at the chapel. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A children's beginning sewing class will be held at the end of the month at Sew What! in Willard Memorial Chapel.

The class, for grades five through eight, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Children will make a book bag.

There is a suggested donation of $20; all supplies will be provided.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sewwhatcny.

