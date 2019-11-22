The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Schweinfurth Art Center are seeking proposals from emerging central New York artists for exhibits that will be held in both Auburn locations at the same time next year.
The collaboration will be part of the West End Arts Campus, an effort to further integrate the neighboring sites with signage, new walkways and more. The campus is included in the city of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan.
"This is a unique opportunity for artists to present an exhibition in both a contemporary gallery and an historic space at the same time," Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee said in a news release. "Special consideration will be given to artists whose proposal reflects on the juxtaposition of exhibiting in both locations simultaneously."
AUBURN — Two Auburn cultural sites are partnering on a project with goals of curb appeal, ac…
You have free articles remaining.
The two institutions will accept submissions of two-dimensional work and sculpture, but not video, from artists who live within driving distance of Auburn. Work will not be accepted by mail. Artists can submit up to five images that are representative of their body of work. Selected artists must have enough work to fill both the Schweinfurth's Gallery Julius and the nontraditional gallery at the museum.
Two proposals will be selected and shown from June 5 to Aug. 16, and from Aug. 28 to Oct. 11 next year. Sculptures can only be displayed at the museum.
For more information, including gallery dimensions and the email address for submissions, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/opportunities_othercalls.cfm.