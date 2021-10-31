Auburn, Skaneateles sites to collect for Operation Christmas Child

There will be new drop-off sites for Operation Christmas Child in Auburn and Skaneateles this holiday season.

The public will be invited to donate shoebox gifts during the operation's collection week, Nov. 15-22, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, and Grace Chapel, 1674 Route 20, Skaneateles.

Curbside drop-off will be available. Gifts will be delivered to children in need worldwide, as the operation has done since 1993.

“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Operation Christmas Child organizer Samaritan’s Purse, in a news release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Collection hours in Auburn are 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21, and 7 to 9 a.m. Nov. 22.

Collection hours in Skaneateles are 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 22.

For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0