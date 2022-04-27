Auburn, Skaneateles student art on display at center

Artwork by students in the Auburn and Skaneateles school districts will be on display at the Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus.

The center's 2022 student art exhibit will be on display from Saturday, April 30, through Friday, June 3.

Featured local student artists include Angela Boardway, Carson Janes and Jahkier Person from Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn (educator Lisa Petrosino); James Czyz, Leona Debottis, Alayah Green and Arga Redmond from Owasco Elementary School in Owasco (educator Chelsea Hamilton); and Kathryn Morrissey, Regan Barnes and Yasmin Glazier from Skaneateles High School (educator Tracy Hale). Students from the Onondaga and Marcellus districts are also featured in the show.

“This is an exhibit that always makes us smile. It is so enjoyable to see what the students produce — from the fresh and expressive work of the kindergartners through to the accomplished renderings of the senior students," gallery coordinator Karen Jean Smith said in a news release. “The art educators go above and beyond their normal responsibilities to make their students’ work available for this show, and we are very appreciative of their efforts.”

The center will be open Saturdays in May, but those interested in viewing the exhibit between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays are asked to call the center in advance to arrange a viewing.

The center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus.

For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org or call (315) 673-1350.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0