Children in Auburn and Skaneateles schools will be featured in a display of local student artwork at the Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus.

The exhibit will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 through May 26, at the center's John A. Weeks Interpretive Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus.

“This is an exhibit that truly brings us joy,” gallery coordinator Karen Jean Smith said in a news release. “Connecting children with the natural world and educating children to become good stewards of the earth are among the primary goals of Baltimore Woods Nature Center. The creation and appreciation of nature-inspired art is one of the many ways of making those fundamental connections, and young people do it so well!”

Local students featured include:

Auburn

Casey Park Elementary: Mike Reed, Carmelo Johnson, Colton Thompson (educator: Lisa Petrosino)

Herman Avenue Elementary: Sonia White, Kenzie Burns, MacKenna Bauso (educator: Karen Arpajian)

Auburn Junior High: Isabella Costanzo, Makayla Hutchinson (educator: Kristy Flanigan); Evan Bachta, Allegra Barbuti Peterson (educator: Kasha Fletcher)

Auburn High School: Rylee Sheehan, Amelia Mack, Natalie Long (educator: Cari Parkman)

Skaneateles

State Street Intermediate School: Alexandra Ferretti, Hali Buchanan, Sophia Sedorus (educator: Chelsea Hamilton)

Waterman Elementary School: Collin Quill, Caydance Emilynn, Hunter Perry (educator: Chelsea Hamilton)

Skaneateles High School: Scott Scherrer, Emma Whipple, Lily Traub (educator: Tracy Hale)

Admission to the exhibit and parking are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org or call (315) 673-1350.