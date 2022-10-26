 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn sports organization welcomes new president

Andrew Collier

Andrew Collier

 Provided

Sports 4 All, an Auburn organization that seeks to make sports participation accessible to all, welcomes Andrew Collier as its incoming board president.

Collier is director of programming at Champions for Life Sports Center in Sennett, and prior to that was assistant general manager and director of operations for the Auburn Doubledays. He was also a teacher and athletic director at Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate in Auburn for five years.

A lifelong resident of Cayuga County, Collier lives in Auburn with his wife, Maureen, and three children, Killian (10), Finan (8) and Rowan (5). He coaches them in recreational soccer and softball. His involvement with Sports 4 All stems from his belief in "living the mission" every way he can and enriching the lives of all children through sports, the organization said in a news release.

For more information about Sports 4 All, visit sports-for-all.org.

