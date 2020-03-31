'Auburn Strong': Shop owner launches campaign to support business community

"The response has lifted my spirits," Hitchcock said. "I realize it's not going to be enough to keep someone afloat if they're really hurting, but I'm trying to do what I can do."

Hitchcock said he saw similar campaigns in other communities, so he deflected any credit for the idea. But he knew he wanted to keep his campaign specific to Auburn, where he opened Farmboy Graphics in his basement 19 years ago. It later moved to State Street, where he opened coffee business Crow City Roasters in 2017.

Hitchcock continues to work at Farmboy, and his wife, Renee, helps out there. Without the orders from local schools and event organizers that would otherwise fill his days this time of year, he's "just tinkering around on small odds and ends," he said.

It's hard for Hitchcock to predict what his businesses will look like when they come back, he continued. He expects many owners will raise prices to recoup what they lost, or to prepare for any future catastrophes. And while he's grateful to see something good come out of this catastrophe, he also hopes it makes people realize the importance of supporting local small businesses all year-round.