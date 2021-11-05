Auburn students taking orders for Wreaths Across America

Auburn High School orchestra students are partnering with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, to participate in the 13th annual Cayuga County Wreaths Across America program and the inaugural Winterganza celebration.

The Maine wreaths, which are adorned with red bows, are now available for sale. They may be used by families or businesses for remembrance or decoration. They cost $15 and orders are due by Nov. 23. Wreaths will be delivered in December, and pickup will be arranged afterward.

For more information, or to purchase a wreath, contact orchestra Director Victoria Kinney at (315) 255-8300 ext. 2302 or victoriakinney@aecsd.education, or Auburn High School Music Boosters President Darlene Nila at darlenewaa21@gmail.com.

Orders can also be mailed to "Auburn High School Orchestra WAA Project, AHS Music Boosters, P.O. Box 2051, Auburn, NY 13021." Checks should be made payable to the "AHS Orchestra Project."

