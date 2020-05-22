Auburn summer history camp returning with online format

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Hands-on History Camp will return to Auburn this summer, though it will be a little less hands-on than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The camp will be held online from July 20 to 24. Hosted by the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, the Seward House Museum and Seymour Library, the camp is for ages 8 to 10.

It will provide children with kits with a week's worth of activities and supplies that staff will guide them to use. In addition to learning about local history, children will help build a community time capsule, go on geocaching adventures, preserve their own family's history and help build community gardens.

The camp costs $25.

For more information, or to register, email outreach@sewardhouse.org.

