Auburn takes living willow structure design process online during COVID-19

The city of Auburn is providing an electronic design guide as it continues its plans to install a community-designed living willow structure at the Auburn Permaculture Park.

The city is working with artist Bonnie Gale to install the structure at the park, located at Lepak Memorial Park on Garrow Street. The guide has been created because the design meetings planned for this spring were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meetings would have followed the educational workshops held this fall.

The community can use the guide to create a design for the living willow structure and submit their proposal to city staff. The guide can also be used for homeschooling, the city said in a news release.

The guide can be obtained by visiting auburnny.gov, emailing rjensen@auburnny.gov or calling (315) 253-3513.

Design ideas can be submitted by May 15 to rjensen@auburnny.gov or City of Auburn, Office of Planning and Economic Development, 24 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.

