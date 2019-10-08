Victorian medicine will be the subject of a presentation by Yale professor Dr. Gustave Davis at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Carriage House Theater behind the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.
Davis, who has conducted extensive research on the legacy of William H. Seward, will go over the medical history of the Seward family and Auburn in general in the mid-19th century in "An Unhealthy History? Dr. Theodore Dimon and the Rise of Victorian Medicine." Dimon was the doctor and personal friend of William H. Seward and a medical pioneer in central New York with a practice in Auburn. He was also superintendent of Auburn Prison.
Admission to the talk is $10 for members of the Seward House or Cayuga museums and $15 for nonmembers. Reservations are recommended.
For more information, call (315) 253-8051.