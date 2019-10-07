Auburn Players Community Theatre has once again been recognized by the Theatre Association of New York State, this time with awards for the group's recent productions of "Li'l Abner" and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying":
"Li'l Abner" was awarded the following:
• Excellence in Direction to Bob Frame
• Excellence in Musical Direction to Kristan Sheppard
• Excellence in Performance to Deanna Parker (Mammy Yokum)
• Excellence in Performance to Bill Daugherty (Marryin’ Sam)
• Excellence in Ensemble Performance to the cast
Bob Frame has wanted to be part of another production of "Li'l Abner" for almost 50 years.
"How to Succeed" was awarded the following:
• Excellence in Musical and Orchestral Direction to Kristan Sheppard
• Excellence in Scenic Design to Virginia Fennessy
• Excellence in Performance to Katja Williams (Rosemary Pilkington)
You have free articles remaining.
• Excellence in Performance to Jessica Alexander (Hedy LaRue)
• Meritorious Achievement in Choreography to Yvonne Villano-Hassett and Holly Maltese
• Meritorious Achievement in Direction to Bill Daugherty
• Meritorious Achievement in Performance to the Ensemble
• Meritorious Achievement in Vocal Performance to Theodore Brill (J. Pierrepont Finch)
• Meritorious Achievement in Acting to Carmen Liberatore (Bud Frump)
"Li'l Abner was performed in May and "How to Succeed" in September, both at Cayuga Community College. Each show boasted casts of more than 30, as well as numerous production personnel, as part of the group's mission to engage as many community members as possible.
The Auburn Players Community Theatre will begin the 2019-2020 season in corporate America wi…
"Musicals are fun because they have a way of bringing so many people together onto the stage to become a family, trusting each other as they create the world for the audience to escape into," "Li'l Abner" director Bob Frame said in a news release.
The awards will be presented Nov. 22-24 at the annual TANYS Festival in Rome.
For more information, visit tanys.org or auburnplayers.org.