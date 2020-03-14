Auburn theater group looking for directors for next season

The Auburn Players Community Theatre is looking for directors for its 2020-2021 season, the organization's 60th year. The organization produces a range of productions each year, including comedies and dramas, classical and contemporary works, musicals and "edgier" works, and theater for young audiences. Its venues include Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre at Cayuga Community College, West End Theater in Auburn and Auburn Public Theater.

Though local talent is welcome, directors from outside Cayuga County are also encouraged to apply. Preference will be given to directors with a production team in mind, including designers and crew. The Auburn Players will assist wherever possible, and with publicizing the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers can apply by visiting auburnplayers.org and filling out the form there, or mailing the application to Auburn Players, P.O. Box 543, Auburn, NY 13021.

For more information, email president@auburnplayers.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0