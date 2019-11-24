Cayuga Community College's Harlequin Productions student theater troupe has once again been honored for its fall show, "All Around the Table."
Weeks after being asked to perform the show at the Theatre Association of New York State's annual festival Nov. 22-24 in Rome, Harlequin has received awards for acting, scene design and direction from the association.
“I thought everyone did a great job with this year’s show, and receiving the TANYS awards is the icing on the cake," Harlequin Director Bob Frame said in a news release.
The cast received Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting, first-year student Jennifer O'Niel (a Southern Cayuga graduate) received Meritorious Achievement in Acting, Frame received Meritorious Achievement in Direction and Virginia Fennessy received Excellence in Scene Design.
