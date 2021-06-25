Auburn theater instructor earns prestigious honor

Bob Frame, adjunct theater instructor at Cayuga Community College, was named an American Association of Community Theatre Fellow at the association's most recent festival.

The designation is bestowed upon members of the association who contribute significantly to community theater and the association itself over a period of several years.

"I was truly overwhelmed to receive this honor. I had seen inductions of a fellow in the past and saw that these were the movers and shakers of AACT, the ones that make theater across the country happen," Frame said. "To be awarded a lifetime membership in this august group surprised me, in fact I was speechless, which anyone who knows me will realize how rare that is!"

The festival, which takes place every other year, was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frame was also reelected to a three-year term on the association's board of directors there. The Auburn Players Community Theatre, with which Frame is also active, is a member of the association as well.