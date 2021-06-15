Auburn theater offering pay-what-you-can summer programs

Filmmaking Week will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 19 through July 23, for ages 14 to 18. Teachers Juliette Zyagarowitz, Jenna Fields, Matt Drastal and Erin McCormick will give aspiring filmmakers hands-on education in breaking down a script, the basics of digital filmmaking, non-linear editing, lighting, directing and storytelling. Students will leave having learned how to turn a script into a finished product, and the final film will also be screened at the inaugural Cayuga Film Festival in November. No experience is needed. The program costs $150, or pay what you can.

Exchange Street Records Rock Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 26 through July 30. Teachers Jim Van Arsdale and Kristan Sheppard will help students develop the skills they need to explore popular music, whether they're interested in guitar, drums, bass, ukulele, keyboards or vocals. Students will learn to play modern songs with a group, study techniques like improvisation, stage presence and live sound, and learn songwriting and song structure in order to compose their own songs. The week will conclude with a live performance at Auburn Public Theater, and students will be able to continue with the fall music program and/or local youth music group Perform 4 Purpose. The program costs $150, or pay what you can.