Auburn theater to host forum on racism from young adult perspective

Young adults in the community will lead a conversation about racial injustice in America beginning this week.

Hosted by Auburn Public Theater, "Racism in Your Community: From the Lens of Young Adults" will take place at 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 2, 9 and 16, via Facebook Live at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater.

The theater invites participants of all ages to watch the discussions and ask questions in the comments section. The theater notes that hate speech that does not adhere to its community standards will not be tolerated, and will be reported to Facebook.

The conversation will take place as protests against systemic racism and police brutality continue across the country following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org.

